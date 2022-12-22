Brazos Valley high school products announce plans as early signing period begins

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the early college football signing period begins several high school players announced their future plans. With the SEC, Big XII and Mountain West picking up commitments from the Brazos Valley.

College Station linebacker Chantz Johnson announced he would be playing close to home at Texas A&M. This season he had 87 Tackles including 13 tackles for loss and an interception that he returned for a touchdown against Temple.

Chantz’ Cougar teammate Marquise Collins signed his national letter of intent to continue his football career at Duke.

A knee injury kept him off the field this season, but during his sophomore and junior years he had nearly 4,000 yards rushing.

Collins plans on majoring in business. He spent a long time making his decision, but he wanted to not waiver like some do and was appreciative that the Blue Devils stayed true on their offer despite the injury that kept him from playing this season.

Meanwhile Rudder defensive tackle Jayden Williams announcing he’s headed to Mountain West and is signing with Wyoming to continue his football career. He was a 3 year starter for for Eric Ezar and the Rangers. In 2022 he had 76 total tackles including 5.5 sacks and caused 3 fumbles while blocking a punt.

Bryan High offensive lineman Chris Maxey is also bound for the Mountain West and Colorado State. He opened many a hole for the Viking running backs this season as they made the playoffs for a second straight season and finished with a 6-5 record.

Finally, Franklin’s Bryson Washington is headed the Baylor. The two time state champion running back rushed for nearly 5,000 yards during 3 season with the Lions. He played for a trio of state titles and walks away from a Lions program that is riding a 32 game winning streak. The longest current winning streak in the state of Texas.

