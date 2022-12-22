Bryan Aquatic Center closes to prepare for freeze

By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Bryan is making preparations ahead of the change in temperature that starts on Thursday.

City officials announced they have turned off many of the city-owned building’s water so the pipes won’t freeze.

The Bryan Aquatic Center was winterized Wednesday and will be closed for the rest of the week.

“The city of Bryan decided with the facilities department it’s best to turn off the water mains to a lot of city building so that will prevent a lot of things from running, like the bathrooms and the sinks,” said Bryan Parks & Recreation, Aquatics & Athletics Coordinator Lexi Durbin. “Under state law we can’t be open without having our bathrooms operational and hot water.”

The Bryan Aquatic Center staff isn’t concerned about the pool and its pipes freezing, but after the freeze in February 2021 they want to take every precaution to ensure the safety of the community.

“There’s a couple of things that we definitely kept our eyes on that we’re adding some more instillation that we can, draining more pipes that we can and then being even earlier with the preventative measures such as turning our water off,” said Durbin.

Bryan Aquatic Center hopes to reopen on Tuesday Dec. 27.

