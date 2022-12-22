Bryan resident faces long road to recovery after motorcycle accident

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -One Bryan family is hoping for a Christmas miracle after one of their own was involved in a life-changing motorcycle accident.

Back on Dec. 6, Johnathan Gomez was driving his motorcycle around 6 p.m. While on the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue, he was involved in a collision with a pickup truck. According to authorities, he was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and later life-flighted to a trauma hospital.

Jerry Gomez, Johnathan’s brother, was one of the first family members to find out.

“I’m my brother’s emergency contact,” said Gomez. “I rushed to the hospital as quickly as I could. We had to go to Temple and when I got there and saw what he looked like behind those doors, it was terrifying.”

Johnathan Gomez went through several surgeries. He had multiple broken bones and fractures including jaw surgery where they had to wire his mouth shut.

“He had a bad injury in his head. He is going through so much. My family has been visiting him every week multiple times,” said Gomez. “My mom has been with him and by his side since the beginning.”

After two weeks of fighting for his life, Johnathan’s sister, Gloria Pittman, told KBTX her little brother is starting to recover.

“He is being transferred today to Austin where he’ll start his rehab. This is a really good sign. Each and every day gets better for him,” said Pittman. “For people that don’t know him, Johnathan is very energetic. He’s always on the go. He’s a very fun guy, entertaining, a strong worker. Most of all he’s a wonderful father to his three girls. He’s a great dad.”

This Christmas season will be very tough for the Gomez family. Johnathan won’t be able to spend time in his hometown of Bryan and with all of his loved ones. This year, their Christmas wish is for Johnathan to keep on fighting.

“We really appreciate the support. If you find it in your heart just pray. Please keep my brother in y ’all’s prayers,” said Jerry Gomez.

Medical professionals say Johnathan’s recovery will take anywhere from 12 weeks to 6 months. Within those months, medical bills will take a toll on the Gomez family.

To donate to the Gomez family's GoFundMe page, click here.

