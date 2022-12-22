Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft

By Justin Dorsey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card.

Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together.

Watkins used the card multiple times between Dec. 5 to Dec. 10, charging an iPhone, AirPods, clothing from the website Shein and DoorDash orders to the card.

When questioned by authorities she said it was a “dumb decision at dumb times”.

Watkins was arrested for credit card abuse and a previous warrant for failure to appear.

