Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card.

Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together.

Watkins used the card multiple times between Dec. 5 to Dec. 10, charging an iPhone, AirPods, clothing from the website Shein and DoorDash orders to the card.

When questioned by authorities she said it was a “dumb decision at dumb times”.

Watkins was arrested for credit card abuse and a previous warrant for failure to appear.

