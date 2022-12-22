Classroom Champion: Kannyn Goehring from Round Top-Carmine High School

CARMINE, Texas (KBTX) - Kannyn Goehring is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

News Three Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Kannyn Goehring. The Round Top-Carmine senior has a 4-point-14 grade point average and ranks number one in his class. Kannyn is the editor of the yearbook, president of the Student Council, FFA, and Beta Club, and is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Model U-N, Youth Advisory Committee, and Patriotic Pen.

“Kannyn has a very take-charge attitude,” said RTC teacher Brandi Venghaus. “When we’ve had classroom debates they’ve always revealed that he’s mature for his age. He serves as yearbook editor, he’s been very active in the FFA, he’s served as president for the past two years, so his leadership skills are always on display.”

Athletically, Kannyn is a member of the Cubs basketball, baseball, cross country, tennis, and golf teams. He has been named first team all district and honorable mention all state in baseball, as well as second team all district in basketball.

“Kannyn as an athlete really leads by example,” said RTC basketball coach Brock Marburger. “First off, in the classroom he does exactly what he’s supposed to, and then he brings that mindset to the basketball court and to the baseball field. He really is a roll model and sets a good example for the other athletes to follow.”

For a student with a schedule as full as his, Kannyn says sports are his way of taking a break and having fun.

“I think sports are important because it gives you an avenue to express yourself and do things you really want to do and have fun because I don’t want to go home and do homework all the time,” Kannyn said. “I want to have fun and do something where I can be active and do something like that, so sports are very fun and I like doing something where I can be doing something.”

After graduation, Kannyn plans to major in kinesiology at Texas A&M and potentially pursuing a career in coaching. Congratulations to Round Top-Carmine High School’s Kannyn Goehring, this week’s News Three Sports Classroom Champion.

