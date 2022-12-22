College Station to celebrate MLK Day

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station, especially The Lincoln Recreation Center, is already planning the ways you can come out and celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month.

Recreation Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson says the center has planned several activities and events for January, and they’ve been doing this for the last 39 years.

“We have so many events in 2023 just to remember what this great man stood for,” said Johnson.

Events start on Jan. 7, 2023.

For a list of events and activities click here.

