Community remembers homeless lives lost at ‘Longest Night of the year’ vigil

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At least 20 people experiencing homelessness die every day in the United States, that’s according to Homeless Deaths Count, a nonprofit whose goal is to ensure that the homeless population is not forgotten.

For years shelters across the county have paused on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year which coincides with the winter solstice and National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, to remember the homeless who have died over the past year.

Twin City Mission in Bryan also took part in the remembrance by hosting the candlelight vigil at the Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope.

Wednesday’s remembrance included a moment of silence, scripture reading, prayer, and light refreshments.

Ron Crozier, Director of Community Relations for the nonprofit says the vigil is just a reminder of the challenges many in our own community face daily. Like the name of the event, he says for those that don’t have access to a shelter it’s the night they’ll have to fend for themselves the longest.

A total of 15 lives were remembered in 2021, a number that has increased to 20 in 2022.

The 20 people remembered during the ceremony were Robert Crutchfield, Carmen Rivera, Andrew Powell, Albert Blanks, John Chapple, Thomas Tubbs, Vicky Nunn, Jeffery Barnett, Neva McDonald, Carol Sloan, Melvin Crawford, Terri Downing, Willie Foster, Thomas Vander Schans, Weldon Owens, Maxie Ross Jr., Oscar Rhone Sr., Harold Taylor, Norris Steward, and Darrell Godwin.

Crozier says anyone experiencing homelessness should not be afraid or ashamed to reach out for help. There are resources available across the Brazos Valley including the United Way’s 211 information referral number. You can also reach out to Twin City Mission directly at 979-822-7511.

