Concerns with leaving cars running as cold weather approaches

(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures begin to drop, many people will begin to warm their cars up before leaving the house.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says not only can this be illegal if left alone, but it also leaves you vulnerable to theft.

This can be avoided by ensuring a car is locked and valuables are not left inside the car. Some people may have the option to use remote start or push-to-start and then bring the key with them.

While these seem like an easy go-to, Deputy David Wilcox says it might just be against the law.

“If you have a remote start that allows you to turn on your vehicle and the car won’t drive without that key in the vehicle, then you can do that. If you have a remote start like a push-to-start and you can walk off with the key fob and the car still drives that’s actually still against that law. So, in that very specific situation where you can turn on your vehicle and nobody else can drive it until you get in the vehicle, then you can use that to warm up your car,” Wilcox said.

