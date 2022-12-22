Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better.

Brazos County is no longer placed under any drought level. The only counties that have any remaining drought conditions are Milam, Robertson, Leon, Houston, Austin, and Washington counties. Even then, the counties only have small regions of “moderate drought” (level 1 out of 4).

Conditions improving across Texas (KBTX Weather)

The entire State of Texas looks to be improving as well. This is true for portions of North, East, and Southeast Texas, where drought conditions are completely eliminated. However, exceptional drought (level 4 out of 4) is still present between Austin and San Antonio. This region has been extraordinarily dry over the past year, and conditions are only slightly improving.

