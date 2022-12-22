Focus at Four: What you need to know about cedar fever in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.

In Texas, the forest service says this time of year, ash juniper trees in the Hill Country start releasing pollen and it spreads all over the state.

“There are millions of junipers out there all releasing pollen at the same time,” said Karl Flocke, a woodland ecologist for Texas A&M Forest Service. “You can’t help but breathe it in, and when you do, your body reacts as it would to any perceived threat - it tries to fight it.”

Flocke says there are some ways to help combat cedar fever symptoms.

“If you’re going to be out and about and you’re a particularly bad sufferer wearing an N95 face mask can help to keep the pollen out, and taking an over the counter antihistamine allergy medication.”

In Texas, pollen production reaches its peak in mid-January before tapering off at the beginning of March.

The forest service also recommends that if you’re new to Texas or don’t typically have allergic reactions, to check with your primary care physician if you have any concerns about your symptoms.

You can read more about cedar fever season on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s website.

