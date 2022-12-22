Food Truck Fridays: Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of our last Food Truck Fridays segment for the month of December, we headed over to Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque.

Owner Justin Payton says once you try his dishes you’ll “love it and crave it” just like his slogan says.

Payton explained how he started the business six years ago in Brenham before moving to Bryan/College Station after the pandemic. He says since then the business has picked up.

As far as the menu goes, Payton says they sell ribs, brisket and pulled pork, plus a number of sides including egg potato salad and mac and cheese.

“We got five sides. We got our Popeye Mac and Cheese which is a three white cheese blend with spinach. We have End of a Hard Day Mac and Cheese which is ground sausage, queso, a little bit of this, little bit of that.”

What customers seem to love the most at Always Cravin’ is their brisket mac and cheese.

“We got mac and cheese brisket with fried green onions and barbecue sauce on top.”

You can find more on Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque here.

