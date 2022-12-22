Food Truck Fridays: Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of our last Food Truck Fridays segment for the month of December, we headed over to Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque.

Owner Justin Payton says once you try his dishes you’ll “love it and crave it” just like his slogan says.

Payton explained how he started the business six years ago in Brenham before moving to Bryan/College Station after the pandemic. He says since then the business has picked up.

As far as the menu goes, Payton says they sell ribs, brisket and pulled pork, plus a number of sides including egg potato salad and mac and cheese.

“We got five sides. We got our Popeye Mac and Cheese which is a three white cheese blend with spinach. We have End of a Hard Day Mac and Cheese which is ground sausage, queso, a little bit of this, little bit of that.”

What customers seem to love the most at Always Cravin’ is their brisket mac and cheese.

“We got mac and cheese brisket with fried green onions and barbecue sauce on top.”

You can find more on Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at...
Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores
Dangerous cold on the way to the Brazos Valley.
Winter Warnings issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
Huntsville Public Library
Huntsville votes to privatize library after dispute over banned books and pride display

Latest News

Get ready for the Burleson County Ag Breakfast
Get ready for the Burleson County Ag Breakfast
College Station to celebrate MLK Day
College Station to celebrate MLK Day
Learn how to paint with acrylic or oil
Learn how to paint with acrylic or oil
Indulge in the sensible creations menu at Another Broken Egg
Indulge in the Shrimp Benedict at Another Broken Egg