Get ready for the Burleson County Ag Breakfast

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s one month until the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Ag Breakfast, where locals can break bread with some of the top producers in the community.

John Grange the County Extension Agent says this is the Chamber’s 10th Ag Breakfast, and they do it each year to recognize and honor the county’s farmers and producers. He says at this year’s event, there will be notable speakers.

“The Thomas family is actually going to be speaking. They’re some of the earliest farmers in Burleson County. Two brothers will be speaking. One is 96 and 94 I believe. So they have a lot of history to tell and good stories.”

Over the years, Grange says his favorite part has been the variety of speakers. He says he loves to learn about agriculture.

“It’s great to hear their take on agriculture, and what it meant to them and what it’s done for their families,” said Grange.

According to Susan Mott, the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Director, tickets are available online and you can register at the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce website.

Tickets are $15 per person and $100 for a table of eight people.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at...
Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores
Dangerous cold on the way to the Brazos Valley.
Winter Warnings issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
Huntsville Public Library
Huntsville votes to privatize library after dispute over banned books and pride display

Latest News

College Station to celebrate MLK Day
College Station to celebrate MLK Day
Food Truck Fridays: Always Cravin' Pit Barbeque
Food Truck Fridays: Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque
Learn how to paint with acrylic or oil
Learn how to paint with acrylic or oil
Indulge in the sensible creations menu at Another Broken Egg
Indulge in the Shrimp Benedict at Another Broken Egg