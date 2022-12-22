Get ready for the Burleson County Ag Breakfast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s one month until the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Ag Breakfast, where locals can break bread with some of the top producers in the community.

John Grange the County Extension Agent says this is the Chamber’s 10th Ag Breakfast, and they do it each year to recognize and honor the county’s farmers and producers. He says at this year’s event, there will be notable speakers.

“The Thomas family is actually going to be speaking. They’re some of the earliest farmers in Burleson County. Two brothers will be speaking. One is 96 and 94 I believe. So they have a lot of history to tell and good stories.”

Over the years, Grange says his favorite part has been the variety of speakers. He says he loves to learn about agriculture.

“It’s great to hear their take on agriculture, and what it meant to them and what it’s done for their families,” said Grange.

According to Susan Mott, the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Director, tickets are available online and you can register at the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce website.

Tickets are $15 per person and $100 for a table of eight people.

