Indulge in the Shrimp Benedict at Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love shrimp and fruit, Another Broken Egg has the perfect combination for you.

If you go to the restaurant’s sensible creations menu, you’ll find a Shrimp Benedict option.

This dish comes with poached eggs on grilled focaccia with sautéed mushrooms, roasted peppers, onions and arugula. It’s topped with Gulf shrimp in a creamy velouté sauce and green onions and is served with fresh fruit.

“This to me is one of my favorites on the menu,” says Co-Owner Tap Bentz.

You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

