Kid to Kid preparing for semi-annual sale

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Kid to Kid semi-annual sale is around the corner. All clearance items will be 60 percent off, and everything else in the store will be 10 percent off.

Clearance items will have a circle sticker on the front of the tag. The Manager of Kid to Kid, Sarah O’Bannon, says to overlook the sticker’s color.

“It doesn’t matter the color, they all are going to be 60 percent off,” said O’Bannon.

Although it’s a consignment store, Kid to Kid carries name brand items such as The North Face and Hudson. The store carries clothes for both girls and boys with sizes ranging from premature up to size 16. They also have maternity and athletic wear for women.

The sale will run from Jan. 19 through the 22.

Kid to Kid is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at...
Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores
Dangerous cold on the way to the Brazos Valley.
Winter Warnings issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
Huntsville Public Library
Huntsville votes to privatize library after dispute over banned books and pride display

Latest News

Sparrow Lane shares bestsellers
Sparrow Lane shares bestsellers
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Roofing expert shares benefits of Solar Shingles
Roofing expert shares benefits of solar shingles