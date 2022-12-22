Kid to Kid preparing for semi-annual sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Kid to Kid semi-annual sale is around the corner. All clearance items will be 60 percent off, and everything else in the store will be 10 percent off.

Clearance items will have a circle sticker on the front of the tag. The Manager of Kid to Kid, Sarah O’Bannon, says to overlook the sticker’s color.

“It doesn’t matter the color, they all are going to be 60 percent off,” said O’Bannon.

Although it’s a consignment store, Kid to Kid carries name brand items such as The North Face and Hudson. The store carries clothes for both girls and boys with sizes ranging from premature up to size 16. They also have maternity and athletic wear for women.

The sale will run from Jan. 19 through the 22.

Kid to Kid is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.