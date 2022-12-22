Lawyer sacrificed himself to protect others during workplace shooting, law firm says

The co-founder of the Riddle & Brantley law firm said attorney Patrick White was shot and killed.
By Dustin Weekley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A lawyer is being hailed a hero after he sacrificed himself to save his colleagues when a suspect fired shots in a North Carolina law firm.

Gene Riddle, the co-founder of the Riddle & Brantley law firm, said attorney Patrick White was shot and killed.

According to Riddle, the suspect was a client of the firm named Francisco Cazarin. He said Cazarin came into the firm around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

WSAZ reports White was the attorney working on Cazarin’s case.

Around 4:00 in the afternoon, Riddle said he started to hear gunfire. Riddle said Cazarin moved toward White, who retaliated and pushed the man against the wall. Then, more shots were fired.

Riddle said he then tried to find his daughter when he heard another gunshot.

When he rounded a corner, Riddle said he saw the suspect on the ground after he had been shot and killed by police.

For several days following the shooting, a vigil has been formed outside the law firm. White’s wife, who is a pastor at one of the community’s Methodist churches, held a vigil Wednesday night for her husband.

Riddle said White was an amazing man, husband, and father. He also said White’s actions saved the lives of everyone at the firm.

The law firm released a statement following White’s death.

It reads:

“It is with the deepest sorrow that the Riddle & Brantley family announces the sudden passing of Mr. Patrick White, attorney at law.

Patrick was a skilled lawyer and a devoted, loving husband and father. His strong work ethic and dedication to excellence were coupled with genuine warmth and kindness. Patrick’s commitment to the service of others and engaging personality endeared him to all.

In his passing, Patrick displayed selfless courage in the face of unprovoked senseless violence. His heroic, decisive intervention averted further tragedy.

The firm sincerely appreciates the overwhelming output of love and support we have received from friends and the community.

Please keep Patrick’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at...
Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores
Dangerous cold on the way to the Brazos Valley.
Winter Warnings issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
Huntsville Public Library
Huntsville votes to privatize library after dispute over banned books and pride display

Latest News

Why investing money now could bring bigger returns on retirement accounts
Why investing money now could bring bigger returns on retirement accounts
Why investing money now could bring bigger returns on retirement accounts
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin
The number one tip to staying safe in these frigid temps: Stay inside.
How to stay safe in record low temperatures
President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the...
LIVE: Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend