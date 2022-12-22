Learn how to paint with acrylic or oil

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From photography to paintings, we on The Three love art, that’s why we went down to the Arts Council of Brazos Valley to learn about still life, acrylic and oil paintings, and the process of painting each one.

Artists Sara Nevius and Siana Smith say they feel inspired by still life painting--a work of art that shows inanimate objects from the natural or man-made world, such as fruit, flowers, dead game, and vessels like baskets or bowls.

For her acrylic painting, Nevius decided to paint three pears. Nevius explained that before she gets started she gets rid of all the white space on a blank canvas.

“You never start with a blank canvas because that’s scary and intimidating,” said the artist. “I just use raw umber which is a light brown, and I water it down using some mineral spirits.”

After getting the color right, Nevius said she moves on to painting the shadows and the structure of the painting.

“I tone the whole canvas and I start with the underpainting, which is the bones of the painting. That just gives me a good idea of what it would look like when I add color,” said Nevius.

For artist Siana Smith, an oil painting of fruit and vegetables is the way to go.

Smith says, instead of using a photo as a guide as Nevius did, she wanted to bring in her items along with a backdrop and a light kit. She said using the backdrop method allows artists to see all the details in real-time.

“So I want the value of the light to be easy to see. I used a black table cloth to block the ambient light,” shared Smith. “When the lights bounce off each item, you can see how the light influences each other.”

If you are interested in learning how to paint using acrylics or oils, the Arts Council of Brazos Valley offers classes.

