Missing Texas A&M student’s car found in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS and local police are investigating, but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old student. In a Facebook post, family and friends asked the public to keep looking for Tanner.

Tanner was last seen by his roommates on Dec. 16 around 11 a.m. at their home on Colgate Drive in College Station.

His family has shared on social media that they were in town to attend a graduation ceremony on Friday and he went missing before meeting with them for lunch. His father sent him a text around 8:30 a.m. and it was read before Tanner’s phone was turned off.

The family has shared that they came to College Station expecting to see Tanner graduate, but after he went missing they learned he had fallen short of graduation requirements. They confirmed with the university that he was not part of Friday’s commencement ceremonies.

Surveillance video from Dec. 16 shows Tanner’s car on Highway 36 in Caldwell moments before he stopped at a gas station near Highway 21. DPS said there was a probable sighting of Tanner’s car in the Bastrop area on Monday, but no contact was made with the student.

If you have any information please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

