Missing Texas A&M student’s car found in Austin

Tanner Hoang was not in the car and has not been located
If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS and local police are investigating, but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old student. In a Facebook post, family and friends asked the public to keep looking for Tanner.

Tanner was last seen by his roommates on Dec. 16 around 11 a.m. at their home on Colgate Drive in College Station.

His family has shared on social media that they were in town to attend a graduation ceremony on Friday and he went missing before meeting with them for lunch. His father sent him a text around 8:30 a.m. and it was read before Tanner’s phone was turned off.

The family has shared that they came to College Station expecting to see Tanner graduate, but after he went missing they learned he had fallen short of graduation requirements. They confirmed with the university that he was not part of Friday’s commencement ceremonies.

Surveillance video from Dec. 16 shows Tanner’s car on Highway 36 in Caldwell moments before he stopped at a gas station near Highway 21. DPS said there was a probable sighting of Tanner’s car in the Bastrop area on Monday, but no contact was made with the student.

If you have any information please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at...
Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores
Dangerous cold on the way to the Brazos Valley.
Winter Warnings issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
Huntsville Public Library
Huntsville votes to privatize library after dispute over banned books and pride display

Latest News

Sawyer helps put children that come to Scotty's House at ease
Sawyer lending a supportive paw to children at Scotty’s House
Most of the outages are on the northwest side of Madisonville and along Highway 75 and...
Power outages reported Thursday afternoon in Madison County
High power demand expected this weekend.
Texas power grid is expected to hold during the ongoing freeze
Drought conditions almost completely eliminated across the Brazos Valley.
Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley