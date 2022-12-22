Mother Nature denies Bearkats shot at redemption against Missouri State

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston men’s basketball team is 10-2 on the year and was suppose to be in Springfield, Missouri, Thursday night to play Missouri State in their final non-conference game, but unfortunately the extreme cold weather in the Ozarks has canceled the game.

Jason Hooten and the Bearkats are coming off a 107-26 win over Arlington Baptist Tuesday afternoon. The win was the Kats 10th of the year. What makes Sam’s start so impressive is that they have won some big games on the road with victories over Oklahoma, Utah, and Texas State.

A year ago Sam Houston suffered a 77-55 loss to the Bears in Huntsville and they were looking forward to the rematch and the chance to avenge last year’s loss.

“We’re really disappointed to because we thought we were going to be 11-2,” said Hooton after Tuesday’s win. “Missouri State is great. They beat us here last year, bad! We are playing well right now and we really felt like that was going to be a game that we could go win,” concluded Hooten.

Because of the cancellation the Bearkats won’t step back on the court until next Thursday for their WAC opener against Utah Valley in Orem.

