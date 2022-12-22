More than 80 bikes given away to Brazos Valley kids

The kids who won a bike walked away with the biggest smiles on their faces and said they could...
The kids who won a bike walked away with the biggest smiles on their faces and said they could not wait to ride them.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Dec. 21, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ismaili Civic Organization in College Station gave away over 80 bikes to kids around the Brazos Valley Wednesday.

This was thanks to partnerships and sponsorships from around the community. 86 bikes were handed out by the organization just in time for the holidays.

The kids who won a bike walked away with the biggest smiles on their faces and said they could not wait to ride them. But they were also full of thanks and gratitude.

“That gave me a lot of joy. Actually, my parents have actually always taught us to be grateful for everything and that we give to people. And I was really happy when the kids and teenagers or adults got their bikes today. It’s really joyful to see the Christmas spirit being like that today,” 13-year-old Ari Arroyo said.

Ari’s little sister, 9-year-old Danna, was one of the recipients of a bike during the event. While she was excited about her own bike, she couldn’t help but notice the kids around her too.

“I’m actually really happy for most of the kids, actually all of them here. Seeing the joy on their faces makes me happy. It all set it when I went up there to get this and then I like went in front of the line and I just saw every kid smiling waiting for the number to like be called too,” she said.

Many parents also shared their gratitude for the gifts, saying it’s been a tough few years and this was a lot of help for them this holiday season.

