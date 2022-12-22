Power outages reported Thursday afternoon in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Power outages were reported Thursday afternoon in Madison County and the City of Madisonville.

Entergy reported nearly 2,000 customers in the dark at 4:00 p.m.

Most of the outages are on the northwest side of Madisonville and along Highway 75 and Interstate 45 north of the city.

The reason for the outages wasn’t immediately known but we have reached out to Entergy for more information.

Click here to view the latest outage information from Entergy.

4:00 p.m. - Half of the city of Madisonville is without power. Nearly 2,000 customers.



Reached out to City Hall. They don't know why. Also reached out to @EntergyTX. Waiting on a response. pic.twitter.com/nMYkPek2Dl — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) December 22, 2022

