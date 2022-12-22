Power outages reported Thursday afternoon in Madison County

Entergy reported nearly 2,000 customers in the dark at 4:00 p.m.
Most of the outages are on the northwest side of Madisonville and along Highway 75 and...

By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Power outages were reported Thursday afternoon in Madison County and the City of Madisonville.

Entergy reported nearly 2,000 customers in the dark at 4:00 p.m.

Most of the outages are on the northwest side of Madisonville and along Highway 75 and Interstate 45 north of the city.

The reason for the outages wasn’t immediately known but we have reached out to Entergy for more information.

Click here to view the latest outage information from Entergy.

