Ring in the new year with activities at Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still searching for New Year’s Eve plans, look no further than the fun activities planned all day and night long at Lake Walk in Bryan.

Start your New Year’s Eve off as a family with Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve at the Lake Walk Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy free admission to The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley with a fireworks making pop-up. Then, head on out to the Pavilion for additional entertainment including food trucks, music, and an extra-special confetti ball toss at noon.

Enjoy a wonderful night at Campfire Restaurant as Executive Chef Kyrbie Barnett invites you hosts a special wine paired dinner with Thompson 31Fifty Wines. This is a five course meal perfectly paired with each wine and the story of each vineyard they came from. Reservations are required. $240 per person.

“Reservations are required for the dinner and I recommend you make them ahead of time, so if you’re seeing this interview today and it interests you, go ahead and give them a call,” Marketing and Events Director, Kate Chapman, said.

Night owls can celebrate New Year’s Eve at Hershel’s, The Stella Hotel’s very own prohibition-style bar with an evening of live music from Terry Easterwood accompanied by a burlesque show from award winning performer Ruby Joule. Admission is free.

For the full calendar of events, visit the Lake Walk website here.

