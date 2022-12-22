Roofing expert shares benefits of solar shingles

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you a homeowner? Does the idea of high energy costs concern you? Then maybe you should consider solar shingles.

Experts at Schulte Roofing say solar shingles are a benefit because they produce energy, helping homeowners save money.

“You tie these together, and then you tie them into your power meter. You can produce some of your own energy to power your home,” explains owner Josh Schulte.

According to Schulte, Texas is the second leader in solar energy in the U.S. and Schulte roofing is one of the companies qualified to install solar shingles.

Schulte says solar shingles are easy to install. They don’t leave holes in the roof from bolts and brackets as a solar panel would. They also lay flat, preventing animals from nesting underneath the roof.

“They don’t want just anybody putting these things together because it involves electricity. So, we’ve gone through a training process and with something like this, it can be expensive, and you don’t want to hire anybody off the street to put something together that can be dangerous and expensive.”

Solar shingles are safe and impact resistant. If it storms, you will be safe inside your home.

For more information visit Schulte Roofing here.

