Salvation Army in need of volunteers to finish out Red Kettle Campaign

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even as colder weather hits the Brazos Valley, the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is working hard to raise funds for their Red Kettle Campaign.

In years past, the Salvation Army normally sees most of their Red Kettle donations in the days leading up to Christmas. But this year, volunteers and donations appear to be down according to a press release from the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station. The organization reports that Dec. 19 was their lowest fundraising day of the season so far.

Captain Timothy Isreal of The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station, said the support they receive from the community goes further than one would imagine.

“Even with the colder weather, many of our volunteers have come out and we can’t thank them enough for that,” said Israel. “People are still donating as well, but at a much lesser pace than usual. The annual campaign ends on Christmas Eve and with the weather conditions worsening, the Salvation Army is asking for the community to pitch in through online donations.”

Online donations can be made here.

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Emergency Assistance, or any other Salvation Army program, click here.

You can also call 979-361-0618 or visit their location at 2506 Cavitt Ave, Bryan, TX 77801.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.