Sawyer lending a supportive paw to children at Scotty’s House

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scotty’s House is a child advocacy center who’s goal is to make children who’ve gone through trauma as comfortable as possible.

Sawyer, the official Facility Dog for Scotty’s House is always willing to lend a paw for hope. Scotty’s House received Sawyer in 2018 and he’s been making an impact ever since.

Scotty’s House facilitates all areas of the investigation process. They provide initial needs assessments, forensic interviews and medical evaluations, and child abuse counseling.

Sawyer provides friendship during interviews, time with counselors, time in court and more.

Sawyer knows a few tricks like sitting, fetching and talking, but more importantly, he helps put the children that come to Scotty’s House at ease.

To learn more about Scotty’s House and Sawyer, go to Scotty’s House.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.