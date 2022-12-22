Sparrow Lane shares bestsellers

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season for gift shopping, so The Three took a trip down to Sparrow Lane to find out what their bestsellers are.

Sales Associate Haley Thurman says Sparrow Lane has an array of under-the-tree gifts and stocking-stuffers to offer.

According to Thurman, the store carries items for your home and individual gifts for women and men.

Thurman shared some bestsellers saying they have Barefoot Dream items from blankets to socks, seasonal candles, Musee bath balm sets, soaps and laundry detergents from the brand Mixture, plus the Pura scent booster device.

“These devices plug into a wall. You’re able to control them with an app on your phone, so you can do the intensity of the scent, and you can set timers. These are very cool devices.”

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about Sparrow Lane bestsellers find their website here.

