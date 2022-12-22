Student Bonfire hands out extra wood ahead of freeze

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student Bonfire is helping the community stay warm as temperatures start to drop.

With the leftover wood they have accumulated over time, the crew decided to hand it out to residents to stay warm.

Student Bonfire went out to their cut site around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to collect the wood.

Cars lined up in the 3600 block of S College Avenue to grab wood and thank the organization.

The crews brought out axes to cut the wood on site and each vehicle got to take home around seven logs.

“We can give this to the community because we remember how things went the last two years and people really appreciated when we helped out,” said Student Bonfire Senior Red Pot Sean Baird. “We have all of this material, so it’s only right we help out the community that has helped us so much.”

Aggieland Roofing also contributed by providing the trucks and truck beds to transport the wood from the cut site.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
Traffic was diverted Tuesday morning off Highway 6 onto the Harvey Road exit.
5-vehicle crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road
A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting

Latest News

The city of Bryan is making preparations ahead of the change in temperature we will be...
Bryan Aquatic Center closes to prepare for freeze
Wednesday Night Weather Update 12/21
Wednesday Night Weather Update 12/21
The Red Kettle Campaign
Red kettle
Raymond Ponzio ringing the bell at Walmart.
Salvation Army in need of volunteers to finish out Red Kettle Campaign