Student Bonfire hands out extra wood ahead of freeze

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student Bonfire is helping the community stay warm as temperatures start to drop.

With the leftover wood they have accumulated over time, the crew decided to hand it out to residents to stay warm.

Student Bonfire went out to their cut site around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to collect the wood.

Cars lined up in the 3600 block of S College Avenue to grab wood and thank the organization.

The crews brought out axes to cut the wood on site and each vehicle got to take home around seven logs.

“We can give this to the community because we remember how things went the last two years and people really appreciated when we helped out,” said Student Bonfire Senior Red Pot Sean Baird. “We have all of this material, so it’s only right we help out the community that has helped us so much.”

Aggieland Roofing also contributed by providing the trucks and truck beds to transport the wood from the cut site.

