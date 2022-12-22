Take charge and give back to U.S. Veterans and mental health initiatives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie owned and operated, The Charge Stately Apparel aims to make superior quality polos and shirts and to inspire others to achieve their full potential.

Veterans Travis Gardner and Tucker Burns know first-hand the importance of mental health resources, especially for our United States service members.

That’s why 12% of The Charge’s total sales is donated directly to organizations that support U.S. Veterans and mental health initiatives.

“When Tucker and I started this company, we were really looking for an avenue to be able to help other people. We had a couple of ideas, but we found that apparel was enjoyable to us and had a big reach. We want to give back to Veterans and that’s why we wove into the fabric of our company that 12% of our total sales goes to support Veterans,” Gardner said.

Gardner and Burns met while in the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M and became friends while involved with Parsons’ Mounted Cavalry. After graduation, Gardner commissioned into the USAF, and served as a Special Agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. Tucker joined the United States Army, and served as an Armor Officer for the next few years.

Gardner says the name of their brand “The Charge” is symbolic to both themselves and to others.

“Back in the day, a Calvary Charge used to be one of the most feared and revered battle tactics. It could quickly win a battle, but it was very difficult to execute. A lot of Commanders never called for a Charge, however, the ones who did, are remembered for their heroism and bravery,” he said.

He says he and Burns believe that everyone has a charge within their life. “Through our company, we want to be more than just an apparel company, but really encouraging people to pursue that charge that’s in their life,” Gardner said.

From polos to tees, The Charge makes clothing of the highest quality. “Not only are they made in the United States, but we actually have the same exclusive fabric supplier as Lululemon, so very high quality,” Gardner said.

