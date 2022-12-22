Warming centers available amid below freezing temperatures in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas prepares for below-freezing temperatures, a couple of spots around town are opening doors for those in need.

A warming station at VFW Post 4692 opens Thursday at 5 p.m. and will remain open until 11 a.m. on Sunday. The address is 794 N Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan.

Water, snacks, and charging stations are available. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring personal supplies for overnight stays. The Brazos Valley Food Bank is providing supplies for the VFW location, and Twin City Mission is providing blankets.

If you’d like to volunteer at VFW, click here. The Red Cross and Catholic Charities are coordinating shifts and training.

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station at 2506 Cavitt Ave in Bryan is open to any and all residents of the Brazos Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water, snacks, and charging stations are available.

The Salvation Army is providing staff, volunteers, and supplies.

Andrea Isreal, Captain at the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station, said it’s important that every person has a place to warm up.

“When temperatures drop down below 40 degrees for a sustainable amount of time, we like the opportunity to have warming stations,” said Israel. “In Texas, usually it’s a cooling station in the summers but tomorrow we’re starting our warming station.” Along with a warm room, free hot chocolate, coffee, and snacks will be available.

“Everyone is welcome,” said Israel. “If they find themselves stuck out in the cold for a period of time, we’re a great place to come. We have many buildings in our area and one of them is the church.”

For more information about the centers and transportation options, call 211.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.