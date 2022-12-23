Colege Station students practice etiquette techniques at Casa do Brasil

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Prodigy Learning Center received the ultimate dining experience when they got to have lunch at Casa do Brasil.

The meal was a part of the etiquette training the kids have been participating in.

The students have been learning the proper technique and were able to apply what they learned Thursday afternoon.

Prodigy Learning Center Owner Ingrid Woods says it’s important to teach skills that students can use outside of the classroom.

“It’s just a tool that children can always use in life, in general and just something that will take them further and be able to use longer as far as when they get older and something they will always be able to utilize,” said Woods.

Prodigy Learning Center also got a chance to visit the Casa do Brasil kitchen.

