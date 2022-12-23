Colege Station students practice etiquette techniques at Casa do Brasil

Students at Prodigy Learning Center received the ultimate dining experience when they got to...
Students at Prodigy Learning Center received the ultimate dining experience when they got to have lunch at Casa do Brasil.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Prodigy Learning Center received the ultimate dining experience when they got to have lunch at Casa do Brasil.

The meal was a part of the etiquette training the kids have been participating in.

The students have been learning the proper technique and were able to apply what they learned Thursday afternoon.

Prodigy Learning Center Owner Ingrid Woods says it’s important to teach skills that students can use outside of the classroom.

“It’s just a tool that children can always use in life, in general and just something that will take them further and be able to use longer as far as when they get older and something they will always be able to utilize,” said Woods.

Prodigy Learning Center also got a chance to visit the Casa do Brasil kitchen.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at...
Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
Huntsville Public Library
Huntsville votes to privatize library after dispute over banned books and pride display
Dangerous cold on the way to the Brazos Valley.
Winter Warnings issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

Latest News

Turkey 911 provides meals for families in the Brazos Valley
Turkey 911: I Heart Bryan, law enforcement officers to deliver holiday meals
As cold weather impacts the Brazos Valley, keeping pipes and roads from freezing is at the top...
Preparing homes, roads for freezing temperatures
Thursday Night Weather Update 12/22
Thursday Night Weather Update 12/22
Gomez family
gomez family