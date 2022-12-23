Cowboys fan living with Cerebral Palsy surprised with Christmas Eve Cowboys tickets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Cowboys fan in the Brazos Valley is going to have a Christmas he’ll never forget.

Jonathan Hall lives at Crossroads Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hearne. He was born with Cerebral Palsy and says he’s a die hard Cowboys fan. He’s also an avid listener to the Law Nation Sports Youtube channel that covers all topics Cowboys.

About a month ago, the channel was having a ticket give away. Hall called in and was selected for the Cowboys and Eagles Christmas Eve game.

Hall’s favorite players are Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. He even got a new hair do for the game which includes the the numbers 4, 11 and a star for the Cowboys.

He’s going with a friend and also a nurse from Crossroads.

"I'm as excited as can be." - Jonathan Hall is heading to AT&T Stadium for his Cowboys and Eagles on Christmas Eve.



It's a Christmas he'll never forget.

Tickets courtesy of @LawsNation pic.twitter.com/PZZXjDkYnT — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) December 23, 2022

