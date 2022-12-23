Cowboys fan living with Cerebral Palsy surprised with Christmas Eve Cowboys tickets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Cowboys fan in the Brazos Valley is going to have a Christmas he’ll never forget.
Jonathan Hall lives at Crossroads Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hearne. He was born with Cerebral Palsy and says he’s a die hard Cowboys fan. He’s also an avid listener to the Law Nation Sports Youtube channel that covers all topics Cowboys.
About a month ago, the channel was having a ticket give away. Hall called in and was selected for the Cowboys and Eagles Christmas Eve game.
Hall’s favorite players are Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. He even got a new hair do for the game which includes the the numbers 4, 11 and a star for the Cowboys.
He’s going with a friend and also a nurse from Crossroads.
