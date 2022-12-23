Escape Timeline

Gonzalo Lopez Escape Timeline
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - On May 12, Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport near Centerville, Texas.

The three-week searched that followed was characterized by chaos and confusion. Ultimately, a family of five was murdered and Lopez was killed in a shoot out with law enforcement several hours later.

From the moment word of his escape got out the question on everyone’s mind was how?

More than six months after the tragedy, TDCJ’s own report and outside reports say critical staffing shortages, a reckless disregard for security procedures, and a lack of oversight from supervisors are to blame.

The following is the escape timeline pieced together from surveillance video and TDCJ officer and inmate interviews.

