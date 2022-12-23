Fisher not worried about high transfer portal numbers as Denver Harris announces LSU commitment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday while announcing the the beginnings of Texas A&M’s 2023 football recruiting class, head coach Jimbo Fisher was ask about having over 20 players off last seasons team enter the transfer portal. He said that having a high number of transfers seemed to be a good omen a year ago for teams.

“Last year we had 12 and didn’t have a good year so everyone who had 20 something had a great year so I guess will have a great year next year according to transfers,” said Fisher.

Former Texas A&M defensive back Denver Harris announced Thursday that he is committed to LSU after entering the transfer portal following the Aggies 2022 season.

Harris was a 5 star product that was suspended twice last season including for the last half of the 20-22 season.

When Harris did play he ranked 19th with 14 total tackles and had 3 pass break-up.

Harris was one of two dozen players who have entered the transfer portal.

