Free Music Friday: JMG Band & X.Keys

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The owners of JMG Band and X.Keys were featured on December 23 for Free Music Friday.

X. Keys says music runs in the family with his dad being a professional singer and he has worked with the owners of JMG Band, Miguel Rodriguez and Junior Robertson, for years.

“We actually went to high school together,” X. Keys said. “This was something that we preordained back then that we’ll be doing this today. We’re grateful.”

The JMG Band has been on a mission to help bring R&M and rap to the music scene and Bryan-College Station by teaming up with local artists.

JMG Band hosts a YouTube Show. The JMG House Sessions YouTube Show is a local artist showcase for all genres. They say the JMG band is able to assist you with your performance.

“It’s just the artists and the band in an intimate setting,” Robertson said. “We just shot the first season and we actually getting ready for the second season so be on the lookout for that.”

JMG Band also has an upcoming New Years Eve open mic concert at Halftime Bar & Grill starting at 8 p.m.

The concert will feature X.Keys and Diamond Robertson.

X.Keys performed the song Blessings for First News at Four. Watch the full performance below.

New Years Eve Open Mic Concert (JMG Band)

