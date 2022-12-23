Ghosts of Christmas Past: Putting this year’s cold snap into perspective

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Arctic air rolled out the red carpet for the Jolly Ol’ Elf this year as we are fully into the coldest air to reach the Brazos Valley since February 2021. For some, this is a welcomed festive chill for the holiday season, while others were saying “ho, ho...oh, no!” as temperatures tumbled behind Thursday’s cold front. Now that we are in the freezer, grab your hot chocolate as we put this cold air into perspective and compare it to Christmases of past.

Multiple references to Bryan-College Station’s records will be made as we compare the current weather to all the other December 23rd -December 25th data. Locally, weather records have been noted for the past 140 years, dating back to 1882.

LAST CHRISTMAS, MOTHER NATURE GAVE US HER HEAT

December 2021 ended as the second warmest in Bryan-College Station’s history, falling short of the top spot by just 0.1°. Last year’s holiday brought both morning lows and afternoon highs between 15° and 20° above average.

Low Temperature High Temperature December 23rd 56 77 December 24th 60 79 December 25th 63 75

2022 is on the opposite side of the thermometer. Both morning lows and afternoon “highs” will run as much as 20° to 30° below average! In fact, Friday’s expected high of 29° will end near 50° colder than where 2021′s Christmas Eve Eve topped off. Christmas Day is expected to be 30° colder than last year’s shorts and t-shirt weather.

CHRISTMAS EVE EVE (aka December 23rd)

The morning low dropped to 14° at both Easterwood Airport (College Station) and Coulter Field (Bryan) Friday morning. The coldest temperature of record for the 23rd day of December belongs to 1989, when snow flurries were reported as thermometers fell to 2° in Bryan-College Station. While this year is not the absolute coldest, it will go down as the second coldest start, bumping 1990′s low of 16° down the list.

Morning lows vs record lows for December 23rd (KBTX)

On this Festivus (for the rest of us), the afternoon is expected to complete the same feat of strength. The coldest daytime high of record for the day also belongs to 1989 when the high only managed to reach 26°. Depending on a deck of high-to-mid-level clouds, the forecast high is sub-30° this year. It is expected to take the second spot on the list of “Record Low Maximums” (aka coldest daytime high), bumping or tying the current #2 of 30° from 1990.

OH, THE WEATHER OUTSIDE IS...WEATHER (December 24th & 25th)

A Christmas outburst of cold air arrived in the Brazos Valley in 1983. This was an impactful freeze that caused many burst pipes and damage to property across a large part of Bryan-College Station, including multiple dorms on the Texas A&M campus. While mighty cold, this cold should not outpace the cold from almost 40 years ago. Significantly below average? Absolutely. Top record-breaking? Nah. Top 5 or 10 record chill? You bet your jingle bells!

Christmas Eve Cold Climatology:

Cold weather records for Christmas Eve (KBTX)

Christmas Day Cold Climatology:

Cold weather records for Christmas Day (KBTX)

GHOSTS OF CHRISTMASES PAST

This Christmas certainly will be the coldest the Brazos Valley has experienced in the last 10 years. 2010 and 2011 were particularly chilly with highs in the mid-40s as well. Since then, most of our December 25th temperatures have run in the 70s, with a few seasonable years in 2014 and 2020. The warmest of the last ten years happened in 2016, when the afternoon high reached a chestnut-roasting 80°!

A look back at the past 10 years of Christmas highs in the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Merry Christmas, Brazos Valley. Stay warm & be safe in this holiday cold snap.

