Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Questions remain following the abrupt closure of a gym in Bryan.

Customers at D1 Training on University Drive arrived to find locked doors and a sign advising them of the closure.

The reason for the sudden closure was not shared with customers.

Gym-goers, many of which prepaid for personal training sessions, have been left holding the bag, wondering when they will receive a refund.

In an email obtained by KBTX, corporate ownership apologized for the sudden closure and says customers should reach out to franchise owners for refunds.

In the email, corporate leadership for D1 Training made it known that they have no part of the ownership of the now-closed facility and are not responsible for the financial obligations of the owner.

The D1 Corporate team has been informed that D1 College Station has decided to close down its franchise. This closure will be effective immediately and from this moment forward, they will no longer be servicing clients. We are currently exploring all options including new ownership and will advise all clients once we have more information. On behalf of D1 Training Franchisor, we would like to apologize for the sudden closure of this location. In the interim, we ask that all clients monitor email inboxes and D1 College Station social media platforms for immediate updates. We have no part of the ownership of this facility and in no way are responsible for the financial obligations of this owner. Any inquiries for refund/return of payment should be directed to the previous owner of this location.

Prior to publication, KBTX reached out to franchise owner Ken Fidje but our calls and emails have gone unanswered.

John Book is a longtime customer who has had more than 50 sessions from D1 Training. Until now he says his relationship with the gym has been great, He says he doesn’t blame anyone, especially the day-to-day staff, many of which lost their jobs during the closure ahead of the holidays.

Book purchased 24 training sessions in October and had 10 remaining prior to the closure. He says he understands the challenges of being a business owner, especially after enduring a pandemic but the breakdown in communications from owners has been disappointing.

”In this case it’s just a matter of keeping the lines of communication open, trying to be understanding and empathetic even in this case where it was a sudden closure for not just the clients of the location but also the employees of D1 College Station,” said Book.

I have found the corporate owners to not be the issue here nor the day-to-day staff. They have been responsive before and helpful as much as can be. The communication has been lacking from the franchise owner and the clear delineation of what it takes to make the business decision clear and communicated. Since he did not refund in a timely fashion, I have begun to contest the charge with my credit card provider. There is no guarantee that the promised resolution is coming. And no further response has been made by Ken Fidje.

