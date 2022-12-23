Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Questions remain following the abrupt closure of a gym in Bryan.
Customers at D1 Training on University Drive arrived to find locked doors and a sign advising them of the closure.
The reason for the sudden closure was not shared with customers.
Gym-goers, many of which prepaid for personal training sessions, have been left holding the bag, wondering when they will receive a refund.
In an email obtained by KBTX, corporate ownership apologized for the sudden closure and says customers should reach out to franchise owners for refunds.
In the email, corporate leadership for D1 Training made it known that they have no part of the ownership of the now-closed facility and are not responsible for the financial obligations of the owner.
Prior to publication, KBTX reached out to franchise owner Ken Fidje but our calls and emails have gone unanswered.
John Book is a longtime customer who has had more than 50 sessions from D1 Training. Until now he says his relationship with the gym has been great, He says he doesn’t blame anyone, especially the day-to-day staff, many of which lost their jobs during the closure ahead of the holidays.
Book purchased 24 training sessions in October and had 10 remaining prior to the closure. He says he understands the challenges of being a business owner, especially after enduring a pandemic but the breakdown in communications from owners has been disappointing.
”In this case it’s just a matter of keeping the lines of communication open, trying to be understanding and empathetic even in this case where it was a sudden closure for not just the clients of the location but also the employees of D1 College Station,” said Book.
