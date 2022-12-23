Kemp-Carver Elementary gets festive with annual door decorating contest

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kemp-Carver Elementary students and teachers got creative with gingerbread architecture for their annual door decorating contest.

The festive creations were in celebration of Bryan ISD’s Build project. The district partnered with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity to build a new home for the Quintero-Mendez family.

Read more about the project here.

