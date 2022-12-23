Navasota man killed in Midland crash

Michael Kennedy a passenger in an SUV when the driver failed to yield the right of way to a pickup truck while entering a highway.
A Navasota man was killed Wednesday in Midland, according to DPS.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Navasota man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Midland.

Troopers say Michael Kennedy, 61, was a passenger in a 2022 Ford Expedition when the driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while entering a highway.

The Ford Expedition was struck by a 2013 Ford F-150.

Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was Michael Galvin, 36, of Cypress. Another passenger in the vehicle was Tyler Clark, 46, of Montgomery.

Both were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and their conditions are stable.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was a 21-year-old from Odessa who was also taken to a hospital.

