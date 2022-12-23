Preparing homes, roads for freezing temperatures

By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As cold weather impacts the Brazos Valley, keeping pipes and roads from freezing is at the top of a lot of residents’ minds.

Experts from College Station Water Services say to be cautious with the water demand.

2021 saw a record for water consumption and a lot of it came from the winter storm that February.

“Everyone was flowing all of their faucets as opposed to one drip on one faucet. I think that’s where the tension comes in,” said Jennifer Nations.

Nations says you should find your homes water shut-off valve and dripping the faucet that is furthest away from where water enters your home.

Bob Colwell with TxDOT Bryan tells KBTX that since snow and ice aren’t expected, it will be easier to maintain roads.

“The wind helps dry everything out. If there’s any moisture out there with gusts up to forty to fifty miles an hour, that will help dry the roadways as well,” said Colwell.

TxDOT says they will be on stand-by if roads in the area do need to be treated because of weather conditions.

