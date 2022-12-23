Prime Air launches service in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon Prime Air, a service to deliver products by drone, officially launched service in College Station, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

College Station is one of two cities in the entire United States to have the drone delivery program.

“Prime Air deliveries to customers in College Station, Texas, and Lockeford, California have now started,” Amazon spokesperson Paul Butler said Friday. “Our aim is to safely introduce our drones to the skies. We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time.”

Amazon said it started developing the idea of drone delivery in 2013.

Earlier in the month, the FAA released an environmental impact report and found the service would have “no significant impact” and said that the service “will not affect the quality of the human environment.”

In July 2022, College Station City Council approved a zoning change to allow Amazon to put its Prime Air facility at 400 Technology Parkway, near Highway 6 and Rock Prairie Road.

Amazon will alert customers when they are eligible to get drone delivery.

