Restaurant Report Card: December 22, 2022

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card: December 22, 2022
Restaurant Report Card: December 22, 2022(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at...
Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
Huntsville Public Library
Huntsville votes to privatize library after dispute over banned books and pride display
Dangerous cold on the way to the Brazos Valley.
Winter Warnings issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: December 22, 2022
Thursday Night Weather Update 12/22
Thursday Night Weather Update 12/22
If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
Sawyer helps put children that come to Scotty's House at ease
Sawyer lending a supportive paw to children at Scotty’s House