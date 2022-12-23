Texas Department of Public Safety, CGL Companies serious incident reports

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Serious incident reviews from both the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and CGL Companies, a criminal justice consulting firm, blame a series of missteps and failures that led to the escape of convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez and the subsequent senseless murder of Mark Collins and his four grandsons Waylon, Carson, Hudson, and Bryson.

Below are the TDCJ Serious Incident Review and an independent report from CGL Companies.

