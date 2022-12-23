Treat of the Day: Still Creek Ranch kids buy gifts for Tiny Hope Village residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Kids of Still Creek Ranch wanted to make sure the first four residents of Tiny Hope Village have some holiday cheer.

Tiny Hope Village is a permanent housing village to support people who have been homeless in the area.

The kids of Still Creek Ranch bought Christmas presents of move-in supplies including gift cards, coffee makers, dishes, toasters, toiletries, brooms and dustpans, plus other cleaning supplies.

The kids went shopping and picked out the gifts themselves.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.