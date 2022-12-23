Treat of the Day: Still Creek Ranch kids buy gifts for Tiny Hope Village residents

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Kids of Still Creek Ranch wanted to make sure the first four residents of Tiny Hope Village have some holiday cheer.

Tiny Hope Village is a permanent housing village to support people who have been homeless in the area.

The kids of Still Creek Ranch bought Christmas presents of move-in supplies including gift cards, coffee makers, dishes, toasters, toiletries, brooms and dustpans, plus other cleaning supplies.

The kids went shopping and picked out the gifts themselves.

