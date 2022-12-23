Turkey 911: I Heart Bryan, law enforcement officers to deliver holiday meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -I Heart Bryan has a goal of providing families with a warm, holiday meal this Christmas Eve as part of their Turkey 911 initiative.

“Our goal is to bring our community closer together to see where there’s the gaps and where things are a little broken and seal those gaps and bring us together,” I Heart Bryan CEO Fabi Payton said. “The idea with Turkey 911 is how do we get the people to help the people and then use that as an avenue to rewrite the narrative on law enforcement coming to neighborhoods for the wrong reasons. We know times are tough every year. Those that have a little bit more to give can bless those that have a little bit less, and that’s what we do.”

They have partnered with law enforcement and other businesses and organizations to provide fully cooked meals to families.

“People need to know that times are tough, but somebody else is in it with them,” Payton said. “That’s the importance of opening it up for the community to donate so that they know somebody out there that they don’t know is in it with them. Somebody’s had a little better this year, they have a little bit more to give, and they’re willing to give that little more to bless them.”

The meals will be delivered by law enforcement agencies on Christmas Eve.

It’s not too late to help out. You can donate to help provide meals.

“If they can follow us on our social media, we’re always really active on social media,” COO Amelia McCracken said. “We also have a website iheartbryanevents.com so if they follow us, we are constantly posting new initiatives, new programs, and events.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.