Additional arrests were made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy

Mary Turner and Trisha Guthrie were arrested and charged with organized crime for attempted...
Mary Turner and Trisha Guthrie were arrested and charged with organized crime for attempted capital murder of a peace officer, among other charges.(MILAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Two additional arrests were made in connection to the attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month.

On Thursday, the Milam County Sheriff’s office and Thorndale police searched a home they said had a connection to the shooting. Authorities found crystal methamphetamine.

Mary Turner and Trisha Guthrie were arrested and charged with organized crime for attempted capital murder of a peace officer- among other charges.

Earlier this month, Deputy Keith Beasley was shot at during an early morning traffic stop.

The driver of the car Beasley pulled over, Travis Turner, has already been charged with attempted capital murder.

Deputy Beasley was not injured in the shooting.

