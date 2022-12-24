Brazos Valley recording artist gives out toys to area kids

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Savaun “Lil Say” Young always makes sure he gives back to the community on his mother’s birthday.

He continues his tradition with his 4th annual “Stephanie’s Son Toy Drive.”

Young started handing out toys Friday morning at The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.

The toy drive then traveled to Navasota and then to Conroe. Young will be wrapping up the toy drive in Hearne at Ruben Gomez Eastside Park on Saturday starting at 12pm.

“Seeing the local artists, entrepreneurs small businesses give back is what makes people want to give back. But the families in need, the people that need toys, this is what it’s for,” said Young.

There was also a 50-inch television raffled off during the toy drive courtesy of Gate Keepers Studios.

