Non-profit provides more free bicycles after initial giveaway

The group was able to pull off what organizers call “a Christmas miracle”
The initial giveaway on December 10th saw 300 bicycles given to kids in the community, but another 250 kids went home empty-handed.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A bicycle giveaway put on by the non-profit Men Making Moves earlier this month was so popular there weren’t enough bikes for the kids who showed up. The initial giveaway on December 10th saw 300 bicycles given to kids in the community, but another 250 kids went home empty-handed.

Friday, the group was able to pull off what organizers call “a Christmas miracle” and it was able to give away another 253 bicycles to the kids who did not get one during the first giveaway.

“That’s God’s work, like I said, I told a lot of people, I can sleep now because leading up to this I couldn’t sleep,” founder Earnest Jefferson said. “I had a lot of restless nights, you know like the days, you know, I knew it was going to be almost impossible, but of course, through God everything is possible.”

Cars lined the parking lot at Navasota High School as volunteers placed the bikes in the back of each car, truck, and SUV.

Jefferson said they were able to get enough sponsors, donations, and suppliers to pull off the feat, just two days before Christmas.

Men Making Moves is a Grimes County-based group that has organized several events and given out scholarships to help support area students.

The group said they plan on hosting a bike giveaway the second weekend in December every year.

