Police: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say the Mall of America has been placed on lockdown after a reported shooting.

The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a “reported shooting” at the mall. Police said the mall had been placed on lockdown.

Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.

The Mall of America confirmed the lockdown on its Twitter account and asked shoppers to remain in “the closest secure location.”

Representatives from the city of Bloomington and the Mall of America did not immediately return requests for comment.

