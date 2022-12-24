Stores making it easy to shop for last minute Christmas gifts

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Residents continue to hustle to get any last-minute items they will need for Christmas.

Grocery stores like H-E-B and retail businesses like Post Oak Mall saw an increase in customers on Friday.

Mike Newkham, General Manager at H-E-B Towerpoint says that his team is trying to make customers shopping experience as easy as possible

“It is very crowded and it is very busy and it difficult to get through that shopping list so we’re just trying to make it easier,” said Newkham.

Major retailers in Post Oak Mall have also made it more convenient for shoppers to find some great gifts for the holiday season.

“Many of the bigger stores have gift items that are ready to go near the front of the store. Sometimes the department stores have pre-wrapped gifts for someone you have at the last minute,” said General manager Paul Foy.

H-E-B will be closing on Christmas Eve at 8 pm while Post Oak Mall will close at 5 pm

