Veteran uses ‘intuition’ to win 6 lottery prizes in same drawing for more than $1 million

Raymond Roberts Sr. says he has played the same lottery numbers for more than 20 years.
Raymond Roberts Sr. says he has played the same lottery numbers for more than 20 years.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL RIVER, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts man said he used his “intuition” to win multiple prizes in the same lottery drawing.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Raymond Roberts Sr. won six $25,000 yearly prizes for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after purchasing multiple tickets with the same numbers earlier this month.

Roberts cited “intuition” as his reason for purchasing multiple tickets with the same numbers.

The Vietnam veteran said the numbers were a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays that he has been playing in multiple lottery games for over 20 years.

Lottery officials said Roberts chose the $390,000 cash option for five of his prizes, receiving $1,950,000 before taxes.

Roberts shared that he plans to use a portion of his winnings to buy a motorcycle.

Roberts purchased his winning tickets at Royal Liquors on Main Street in Fall River. The store received a total of $30,000 in bonuses for its sale of the tickets, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
Restaurants opening on Christmas day in BCS
Texas A&M gained a new member on the football team for the later half of the season.
Meet Sam Salz, the Sabbath Observant Kippah wearing walk-on for Texas A&M
D1 Training
Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds
Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.
Prime Air launches service in College Station

Latest News

FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
Dozens of strangers helped a homeless man in Norwalk, Connecticut find warmth, food, and...
‘Christmas miracle’: Community helps homeless man for holidays
7-year-old triplets in Orlando reunite with garbage collector who was their hero.
CUTE: Triplets reunite with garbage truck driver 4 years after viral video
“Spear phishing” scams specifically target your personal and business email accounts
“Spear phishing” scams specifically target your personal and business email accounts