Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say

Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking her husband at the airport.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is accused of attacking her husband at the airport after reportedly finding improper pictures.

According to police, 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been charged with one count of domestic violence for assaulting her husband while the two were at the Charleston International Airport on Wednesday

WCSC reports the Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for an active domestic situation just before 3 p.m.

Officers said Barbour and her husband had flown to South Carolina for a vacation. However, she saw several “indecent photos” on her husband’s phone, leading to an argument.

According to an incident report, Barbour told authorities that she wanted to get away from her husband and fly back home.

Investigators said the woman’s husband denied being assaulted. But surveillance video showed Barbour kicking him, throwing his cell phone and attempting to hit him in the face.

Authorities said Barbour eventually admitted to them about hitting the victim.

The 55-year-old was then arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday between County Road 103 and County Road 104.
Update: Abilene man struck by car, killed on Highway 21 near Caldwell
As temperatures dip to dangerous lows, scattered outages were reported across the area.
Scattered power outages reported as temps fall to dangerous lows
D1 Training
Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds

Latest News

This booking photo shows Chris Beard.
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
At least three people are dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike...
3 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say
This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec on...
Tory Lanez convicted in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene Jones, right, stand on the field...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones